Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3,414.00

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,414 ($41.25) and last traded at GBX 3,430 ($41.45), with a volume of 10413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,466 ($41.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 3,975 ($48.03) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Renishaw from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 5,100 ($61.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Renishaw Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1,954.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,968.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,997.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

