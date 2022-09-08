Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Peter Martin Blecher Sells 23,500 Shares

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) Director Peter Martin Blecher sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$12,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,560.90.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE MBX opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

