StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.60. StoneCo shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 256,538 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.