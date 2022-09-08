StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.60. StoneCo shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 256,538 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
