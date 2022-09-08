GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $27.36

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $26.34. GameStop shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 58,699 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GameStop by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

