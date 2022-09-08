GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $27.36

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $26.34. GameStop shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 58,699 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GameStop by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.