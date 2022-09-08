Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Insider Fiona Hele Purchases 10,000 Shares

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Rating) insider Fiona Hele acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$26,250.00 ($18,356.64).

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Stock Performance

About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.