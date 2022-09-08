Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NYSE SU opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

