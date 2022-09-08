Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,667 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after buying an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,745,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,240,000 after purchasing an additional 471,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

