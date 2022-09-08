Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.2 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $614.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $602.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

