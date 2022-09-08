Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,269 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

NYSE RNG opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

