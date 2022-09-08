Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after acquiring an additional 204,819 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Masco Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

