Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 49,791 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,791 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $34,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Performance

NYSE:ZEN opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $136.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ZEN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

