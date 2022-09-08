Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,878,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,591,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,629,000 after purchasing an additional 807,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.