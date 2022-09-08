ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $171.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.75. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $179.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

