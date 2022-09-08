Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Celanese were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 6,803.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 54.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,053,000 after buying an additional 141,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $110.23 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

