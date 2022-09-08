Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,798 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Solar by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,906 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 177,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

Insider Activity

First Solar Price Performance

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $134.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $135.20.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

