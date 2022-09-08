Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Holdings Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $69.44 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

