UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,244 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in UiPath were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PATH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.