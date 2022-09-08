Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,724,000 after buying an additional 88,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,733,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

