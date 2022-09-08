Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Twitter by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45.

Insider Activity

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,799 shares of company stock worth $1,598,285. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Twitter to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

