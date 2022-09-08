First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.