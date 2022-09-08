Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Position Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.