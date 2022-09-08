Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $831,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $45.06 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $64.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

