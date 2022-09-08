Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,356 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of EXC opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

