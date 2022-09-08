Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,235,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.94 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

