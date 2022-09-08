Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $490,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $52.66 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.