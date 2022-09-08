Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $12,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.65%.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

