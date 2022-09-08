Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $235,000 Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cabot were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Cabot stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

