Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 96,374 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,374 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.