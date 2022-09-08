Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TNET opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at $18,777,101.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,777,101.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,368 shares of company stock worth $1,666,356. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.