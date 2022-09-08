Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 615.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,141,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarGurus Stock Up 2.0 %

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CARG stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

