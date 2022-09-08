Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $241,000 Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 244,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,116. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.