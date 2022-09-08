Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of WTS stock opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average of $135.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Articles

