Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANSYS Price Performance
Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $249.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.