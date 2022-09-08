Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Masimo by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Masimo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Masimo by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Masimo Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $147.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.32.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.