Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,934,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,179,000 after purchasing an additional 485,924 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
