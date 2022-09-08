Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

