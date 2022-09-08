Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,979,000 after buying an additional 284,396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 42,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,344,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 50,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.