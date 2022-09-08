Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

NYSE XPO opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

