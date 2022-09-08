Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

