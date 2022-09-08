Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AptarGroup Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $135.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

