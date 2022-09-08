Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 25,770 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. abrdn plc raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

