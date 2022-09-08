Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

KEYS opened at $169.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.