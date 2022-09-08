Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $124,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of MAT opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

