Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stake Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,733,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $47,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after buying an additional 524,766 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $16,598,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

