Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in KBR by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 953,223 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of KBR by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527,443 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of KBR by 1,212.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 447,628 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 441,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

KBR Trading Up 1.2 %

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBR opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

