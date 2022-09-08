Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

EXPE stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

