Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,572 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fluor were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fluor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

