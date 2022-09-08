Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.