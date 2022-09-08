Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 11,944 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:OGE opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

