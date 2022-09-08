Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.22% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 17.5% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $704.97 million, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

